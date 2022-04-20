Two Men Held For Gang Rape Of 25-Year-Old Nurse In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Two criminals were arrested on the charge of raping a 25-year-old woman here last week whereas their accomplice is on the run, police said on Saturday.

The woman, employed as a nurse at a private hospital in the trans-Hindon area, was walking back home after alighting from an auto-rickshaw around 9.30 p.m. on September 22 when the two accused allegedly dragged her to a paddy field near National Highway-58 in Ghaziabad and raped her.

The woman alleged that their third accomplice shot a video clipping on her mobile phone after snatching it from her. They threatened that in case she reported the crime to police, they would upload the clipping on social media.

A case was registered under Sections 376 and 394 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sihani Gate police station in the city.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police H.N. Singh told the media that the district Crime Branch staff has since recovered the phone dumped in a drain in Duhai locality.

He said the accused had initially sold the mobile phone to someone but took it back later due to the fear that it could help police track them down.

"We screened the entire locality after the crime and shortlisted nearly 100 suspects. During screening, the three accused were identified. While Ankit and Mohit alias Rahul were arrested, Kapil is absconding," the SSP said.

Four criminal cases stand registered against Ankit and two against Mohit at Sihani Gate police station.

"Ankit and Mohit, both alcoholics and habitual criminals, confessed that they gang-raped the young woman while Kapil was only involved in planning the crime. Their initial motive was to rob her," Singh said. Mohit is a resident of Duhai locality, Ankit of Farid Nagar in Bhojpur police station area and Kapil of Sikrod.