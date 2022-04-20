Two Mega Rail Blocks At Lucknow, Bareilly From June 25

Lucknow: Railways will conduct mega blocks at Lucknow and Bareilly for maintenance works on track from June 25.

Railways have cancelled at least 13 pairs of trains running through Lucknow (Charbagh) station and Bareilly during the blocks. While the block for Charbagh platform number one repair work of washable apron will end on July 12, the block for Bareilly station for construction of ballasted track at Platform No. 2 will end on July 9.

During the period, in Lucknow, Railways have cancelled 13 trains, partially cancelled eight, diverted 20 and short-terminated two. In Bareilly, 13 trains have been cancelled, ten trains short-terminated and four pairs have been diverted through alternative routes. Railways sources here said that for the Charbagh railway platform block, the prominent long distance trains cancelled between June 25 to July 12 are: 12419 /12420 Lucknow-New Delhi – Lucknow Gomti Express, 14003/04 Malda Town – Anand Vihar Terminal Express, 14523/24 Barauni- Ambala Harihar Express train,13257/58 Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jansadharan Express,14307/8 Prayag-Bareilly Passenger, 51813/51814 Jhansi-Lucknow-Jhansi Passenger, 54253 /54254 Prayag – Lucknow – Prayag Passenger, 54251/54252 Lucknow – Saharanpur – Lucknow Passenger, 54255/54256 Varanasi – Lucknow – Varanasi Passenger, 54281 /54282 Sultanpur – Lucknow – Sultanpur Passenger, 54283 /54284 Sultanpur – Lucknow – Sultanpur Passenger,54293/54294 Pratapgarh- Lucknow – Pratapgarh Passenger, 54377 / 54378 Prayag Ghat-Bareilly – Prayag Ghat Passenger ,64208/64209 Kanpur Central– Lucknow – Kanpur Central MEMU ,64221/64222 Lucknow – Shahjahanpur – Lucknow MEMU ,64235 /64236 Barabanki – Kanpur Central – Barabanki MEMU ,54201 Lucknow – Rahimbad passenger.

Around 20 trains will run through alternate stations in Lucknow and will not touch Charbagh station during the period which includes 11123/24 Barauni -Gwalior Express,15705/6 Katihar-Delhi Jn. Hamsafar Express,13307/8 Dhanbad-Firozepur Ganga Sutlaj Express ,14236/35 Bareilly-Varanasi Express,14649/50 Jay Nagar-Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express, 15715/16 Kishangarh-Ajmer Garib Nawaj Express, 14673/74 Jay Nagar-Amritsar Shaheed Express, 19269/70 Porbander-Muzaffarpur Express and 14235/36 Varanasi-Bareilly Express train.

Similarly for the Bareilly station block, railways have cancelled 14315/14316 Bareilly-New Delhi-Bareilly Intercity Express, 14207/8 Pratapgarh- Delhi Jn. Padmavat Express, 14205/6 Faizabad - Delhi Jn. Express ,14265/66 Varanasi-Dehradun Express,13257/58 Danapur- Anand Vihar Terminal Jansadharan Express, 54352 /54351 Bareilly-Aligarh Jn.-Bareilly Passenger,54312 /54311 Moradabad -Bareilly- Moradabad Passenger, 54251 /54252 Lucknow-Saharanpur-Lucknow Passenger and 54378 /54377 Bareilly-Prayag -Bareilly Passenger. UNI