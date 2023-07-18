Two major international organisations may be asked to do global skills gap mapping: Official

Indore: On Tuesday, a high-ranking government source revealed that the Employment Working Group (EWG) of the G20 is attempting to delegate responsibility for global skills gap mapping to two major international organisations.

This was announced by Aarti Ahuja, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, on the eve of the July 19-21 meeting in Indore of the G20 Employment Working Group and the Labour and Employment Ministers.

Through the EWG of the G20, we are attempting to delegate to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) the task of creating a global skills gap map.—Inputs from Agencies