Two Lucknow policeman suspended for mistreating youth

Lucknow: Two Lucknow police constables have been suspended after they were accused of mistreating a youth.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rahul Raj stated that a cab driver parked in the middle of the road and slept inside, causing a traffic jam near the Bara Birwa crossing.

Manak Nagar police station's head constable Gajendra Singh and constable Anmol Mishra had gone to deal with it.

Meanwhile, Vineet Singh, a passerby asked the cops to behave with the driver.

The police officers became aggressive and started mistreating Vineet.

“By doing this they have tried to portray the police in a bad light hence they are being suspended and the matter is being investigated by ACP Kakori, Anup Kumar,” he added.

Vineet Singh, the complainant, stated that he witnessed both police officers misbehaving with the cab driver and thrashing him while he was passing through the Bara Birwa crossing. He intervened and asked the cops to behave properly with him.

But then the constables started beating him up.

They also took him to a nearby crossing and threatened to make up fake cases against him.—Inputs from Agencies