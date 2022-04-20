Two LS Bypolls In UP To Be Litmus Test For BJP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will go for a litmus test just a year before the Lok Sabha elections when it faces crucial bypolls for two Lok Sabha seats -- Gorakhpur and Phulpur on March 11.

After the debacle of BJP in the Rajasthan bypolls last week, the ruling BJP is leaving no stone unturned for retaining both the seats vacated by its members. While the Gorakhpur seat has been left by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ,who had represented this seat for a record five time while Phulpur seat was vacated by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who had a distinction to win the seat once held for country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and first ever won by anyone from the BJP.

With Mr Maurya announcing that none of his family members would contest the bypolls, now their is a big question that who will be the candidate.

However, the election would be interesting one if there is an united candidate of the opposition against the BJP. As per tradition, the BSP used to avoid contesting by-elections and it was an understanding between the SP and Congress then BJP could face a big challenge on both the seats.

But on the other hand, the Opposition was facing problem to find a suitable and good candidates in both the seats as the leaders are not so interested in contest as the tenure of both the seats are less than one year.

In the previous bypolls of Sikendra assembly in December, BJP had retained it with less margin than it had won in March 2017 polls. In the urban local bodies polls too in November last, BSP won to Mayors' seats out of the 16 with rest going to the BJP. BJP leaders are very enthusiastic about the outcome of the bypoll result and claimed that it will pave way for the party's 2019 crusade. UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here on Friday that there should be no question of party's win in both the seats. "We are well prepared for the by-elections and the opposition candidates would be seen nowhere against us," he claimed.

Without disclosing the probable candidates for the bypolls, Mr Pathak said the Central Parliamentary committee of the party will soon announce the candidates. SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Choudhury said here that talks are underway for a joint opposition candidates and in coming days a decision would be reached.

Though the BSP leaders were tight lipped on the matter, Congress spokesperson Amarnath Agarwal said the party was not averse of fielding a joint candidate against the BJP. "But it is up to the other opposition parties to decide on it though Congress is ready to contest alone if required," he added. The notification for the bypolls of both the LS seats would be issued on February 13 and the last date for filing of nominations is February 20 while on the next day the papers would be scrutinized. February 23 is the last date for withdrawal of the papers. The polling would be held on March 11 and counting of votes would be taken up on March 14. The Gorakhpur Parliamentary seat has five assembly segment all represented by BJP. The LS seat is represented by BJP since 1989 and Yogi Adityanath had represented it since 1998.

In the 2014 elections Yogi won by more than 3 lakh votes with receiving over 51 per cent of the votes. The seat has an influence of the Gorakshnath temple and hence Yogi will have a full say in the bypolls.

In Phulpur LS seat, Mr Maurya had won by a landslide marge of over 3 lakh votes in 2014 after getting 52 per cent of the vote share. The seat has been represented by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru (three times), Vishwanath Pratap Singh and other stalwart like Vijay Laxmi Pandit, Janeshwar Mishra and Kamla Bahuguna. The seat has majority backward caste voters who will decide the fate of the winner. All the five assembly segments of the Phulpur parliamentary seat had been won by BJP and its partner Apna Dal in the 2017 assembly polls. However, two urban assembly segment, Allahabad (north) and Allahabad (West) in the Phulpur LS seat will crucial for the BJP. UNI