Two lionesses test positive for COVID-19 at UP's Etawah Safari Park

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): Two lionesses have tested positive for COVID-19 at Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh, the authorities confirmed on Friday.

A statement issued by the office of Director of Etawah Safari stated that the two lionesses have tested positive for coronavirus and their treatment has begun as advised by experts.

However, the condition of both animals was stable as of 7 pm yesterday.

According to Etawah Lion Safari authorities, around 9-year-old Lioness Jennifer and around 4-year-old Gauri were found in high temperatures with 104 to 105 degrees Celsius on April 30.

On May 3 and 5, the authorities sent samples of the lioness to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for the test.

"We conducted tests of the lioness and sent the sample to IVRI Balleriy May 3 and May 6 and reports stated that these lionesses have been found to be positive for the infection," KK Singh, Safari director told ANI.

He also said that in the evening of Thursday various experts including IVRI Bareilly, Central Zoo Authority of India, New Delhi, Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, held a joint video conferencing regarding the matter.

"Both the lioness have been isolated and their treatment is underway," he added.

Earlier this week, eight Asiatic lions housed in the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) Hyderabad have tested positive for SARS-CoV2 virus. (ANI)