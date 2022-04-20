Two LeT militants, civilian killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Two militants of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) and a civilian youth were killed and an ultra surrendered during an encounter which ensued after security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said.

Giving details about the encounter, they said on a tip-off about the presence of militants troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO at Meeg Lalpora, Pampore, in Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area in the village, militants hiding there hurled grenades and resorted to indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons, they said adding security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

Two civilians were injured in the shootout who were immediately shifted to hospital. One of the injured identified as Abid Nabi died in SMHS hospital Friday morning.

Sources said CASO was halted due to darkness last night adding this morning with the first light when search operation was launched again, militants opened fire. Security forces made repeated announcements to holed up militants to surrender who continued firing. Security forces also returned the fire and in the ensuing gun battle a militant was killed.

Security forces again appealed to militants to surrender, they said adding family members of a local militant who was trapped in the area also joined to appeal him to laid down his arms. After some time a local militant surrendered before the security forces. He thanked security forces, particularly police who allowed him to surrender during live encounter. He said he has recently joined militancy and will now a peaceful life with the family.

Over six militants were allowed to surrender by security forces during live encounters in the valley during the past about two months.

Sources said after some time another militant in the area also opened fire ensuing in a fresh encounter during which he was killed.

Bodies of both the militants were recovered, they said adding large incriminating material, including arms and

ammunition were recovered from the slain militants who belong to LeT.

—UNI