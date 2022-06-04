    Menu
    Two killed, three hurt in UP highway crash

    The Hawk
    June4/ 2022

    Gonda: Two people were killed and three others injured in a collision involving a roadways bus and a car on the Gonda-Balrampur highway in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospital for medical care, they said.

    Kargapur Station House Officer (SHO) Kuber Tiwari said Chand Babu (30) and Khuddan (58), both car occupants, died in the accident while three passengers of the bus suffered injuries.

    The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

    The injured -- Sanjay Singh, Akhilesh and Nadeem -- were sent to Balrampur district hospital for treatment, Tiwari said.—PTI

