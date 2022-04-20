Two Killed, Three Hurt In Clash Over Mining Dispute

Kanpur Dehat: Two persons were killed and three others injured in a clash that erupted over a mining dispute between two groups at Nibarri village in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Police have recovered empty cartridges of 315 and 12 bore firearms from the spot.

According to reports, a fight broke out after one group attacked the other over a dispute on mining area at Kharka Ghat riverbed.

Following heated argument, both the groups attacked each other with lathis, sticks and sharp-edged weapons. They also resorted to indiscriminate firing that killed two persons and left three others injured.

The police, on being informed, rushed to the spot and admitted the injured men to hospital and shifted the bodies for post mortem.

A heavy deployment was made at the clash site to avoid any kind of further backlash.

The deceased have been identified as Gyanendra Singh Chauhan,42, a resident of Jamu village in Bidhnoo area of Kanpur city and Gulrez ,40, of Satti village in Kanpur Dehat.

Both, Gyanendra and Gulrez sustained multiple gun-shot wounds on their faces and other vital body parts. While Gyanendra died on the spot, Gulrez who was rushed to the district hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors.

According to superintendent of police (SP) Kanpur Dehat, Anurag Vatsa, five people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident and are being interrogated. He said, "During preliminary investigations, it appears that one Manoj Chauhan and Saida Khan had together taken sand mines on lease but later fell apart due to monetary dispute. (ASP) Anup Kumar said, "We are ascertaining the role of others whose names surfaced during initial probe. They are at large and a search for them is on." --IANS