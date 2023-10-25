Two killed over 'past enmity' in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Two persons died after a clash erupted between two families allegedly over ‘past enmity’ in Pottangi area of Koraput district in Odisha on Wednesday.



The deceased were identified as Gobardhan Pandaka of Tema village in Semiliguda block and Rajakumar Rudi of Hatapda village in Pottangi block of Koraput district.



The 28-year-old Pandaka, a farmer, had gone to the village market at Kunduli Hatapada to buy some Paan Masala when Rudi, his father, Jugulu Rudi and other family members reached there. They assaulted Pandaka with sharp weapons leaving him dead on the spot.



As soon as the relatives of Pandaka came to know about his death, they rushed to the market where they managed to capture the accused Rudi who was beaten to death by Pandaka’s family members.



Meanwhile, some relatives of Rudi who sustained serious injuries in the clash have been undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.



District Superintendent of Police of Koraput, Abhinav Sonkar along with other senior officers reached the spot immediately and sent the body to hospital for post mortem. Police have deployed two platoons of police force in order to avoid any untoward incident.



“We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the animosity between the families. The deceased Pandaka was an innocent person while Rudi had past criminal antecedents,” said Chaturbhuja Naik, the IIC of Pottangi police station.



Deceased Rudi was reportedly involved in illegal trade of contraband ganja, said Police sources.

—IANS