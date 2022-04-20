Two killed, one hurt in landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur

Kinnaur: Two men were killed and another was injured after being hit by boulders during a landslide amid heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vijendra Kumar of Haryana and Sanjay Negi of Kinnaur's Yangpa, they added.

They were sleeping in a shed near the Thopan Garam Pani area when boulders hit the shed of Singla Company at around 1 am, killing both men on the spot, the police said.

The bodies were taken to the Skibba primary health centre for post-mortem.

A vehicle (registration number HP 26 A 2181) parked near the shed was also badly damaged in the landslide.

—PTI