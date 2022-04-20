Two Killed In Two Separate Areas In UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: Two people, including a woman, were killed in two separate areas of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday.

Police sources said that during a scuffle following a dispute between two groups in Maharajpur, one Vimlesh killed a woman identified as Pratibha (22), after strangulating her throat. Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

In a separate incident, Shyam Shankar Mishra (62) was killed by unidentified persons while he was on his way to buy medicines. The deceased was a resident of Hiryu ka Purwa village.

The deceased has a deep injury mark on his head on the right side and his family members have suspected personal enmity as the motive behind the murder. A case has been registered into the matter and further probe is on. UNI