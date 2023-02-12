Two killed in truck-car collision in Andhra

Vijayawada: In a road accident that happened on Sunday in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh, two people died and one was injured.

According to the police, a truck was speeding when it collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction near Adduroadu village in Visannapeta mandal.

The car was carrying three people, two of whom were died on the spot. One of the three was injured.

The two people who died were named as Guptalal (45) and Sunitha (35).

Sunitha's husband, Rambabu, is in a critical condition. He's been admitted to a hospital in Vijayawada.

The accident happened when they were coming back from a wedding at Tenali.—Inputs from Agencies