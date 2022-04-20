Two Killed In Road Accident In UP's Firozabad

Firozabad: Two persons were killed and another two injured on Thursday when a Haryana-bound auto-rickshaw from West Bengal rammed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in Nasirpur area of Uttar Pradesh''s Firozabad district, police said.

Jubail (27) and Firoz Akhtar (39) died on the spot in the accident that occurred this afternoon, they said. Two others, who were also travelling in the auto, were injured, police said.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed, police said. PTI