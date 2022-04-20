Two Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In U'khand

Dehradun: Two people were killed and as many injured in separate rain-related incidents as heavy overnight rains lashed Uttarakhand, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said today.

A resident of Jiwangarh, identified as Tasin (19), died today when a tree fell on his motorcycle in Vikasnagar area of the Dehradun district, the SEOC here said.

Tasin was on his way to Selaqui, on the outskirts of the district, it added.

In another incident, one person was killed and two others were injured when a load carrier veered off a slippery road and fell into a gorge near the Lakhwar bend in Dehradun late last night, it said. The accident took place between 9 pm to 10 pm, when the vehicle was on its way from Mandi to Chakrata, the SEOC added. A woman's body was recovered from Pithoragarh district's Dharchula area, it said.

Authorities said the body's condition suggested that the woman died 8-10 days ago.

A swollen Ramganga river in Pithoragarh's Thal area damaged the boundary wall and courtyard of Baleshwar Shiva temple which stands on its bank.

Most of the rivers in Kumaon region including Kali, Gori and Saryu rivers in Pithoragarh and Sharda in Champawat town are flowing near the danger mark, the SEOC said. Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in Garhwal region's Rudraprayag district are flowing well below the danger level, while Bhagirathi river in Uttarkashi district is flowing about two metres below the danger mark, it said. The state administration is on alert as the meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in various parts of Uttarakhand over the next 24 hours. Yesterday, at least seven people were killed in the state in rain-related incidents. PT