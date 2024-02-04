    Menu
    Two killed in police helicopter crash in southern Turkey

    The Hawk
    February4/ 2024
    Tragedy in Southern Turkey as a police helicopter crashes near Kartal village. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirms two officers dead and one injured.

    National Flag of Turkey

    Ankara: A police helicopter crashed in southern Turkey late on Saturday, killing 2 police officers and injuring one, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on social media platform X.

    The helicopter took off from Hatay airport and was heading to Gaziantep airport, Yerlikaya said, adding that it lost contact at 10:29 pm (1949 GMT).

    The helicopter crashed near Kartal village in Gaziantep's Nurdagi district, Yerlikaya said, without commenting on the cause of the crash.

    The injured personnel, a technician, is under treatment in hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement.

    —Reuters

