Two killed in explosion in fireworks factory in China

Beijing: Two people were killed and another injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in east China's Jiangxi Province. The blast damaged a powder filling workshop of Wantong Fireworks Factory in Shangli County yesterday, killing a worker on the spot and injuring two others. The injured were rushed to a local hospital where a severely wounded worker succumbed to burn injuries. The factory is licensed and far from residential areas, according to the local government, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Shangli is one of China's four major fireworks production regions. PTI