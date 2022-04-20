Two Killed In Clashes In UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: A fortnight dispute over the molestation of a Dalit girl and alleged inaction of the police, led to clashes in Roza area here in which a youth was shot dead by a group and later in retaliation, another youth in the opposite group was lynched to death on Monday.

The double murder in the area triggered tension and additional forces were rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Police said that both the groups had a fight, four days back after the molestation incident.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the Police even did not take the congizance of state Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna's on the issue, who had directed the police to take action against the culprits.

But on Monday, a man identified as Santosh shot dead one Sonu, whose cousin was molested. Sonu was going on a motorcycle with his cousin Mohit when Santosh shot him dead at a petrol pump on the Lucknow-Delhi national highway.

Later, Sonu's group lynched to death one Maya Prakash, after Santosh and others fled from the scene.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot while investigation was underway. UNI