Two Killed After Tractor Hits Motorcycle In UP

Budaun: Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a tractor in Uttar Pradesh''s Budaun district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late on Friday night when Pushpendra, his wife Shakuntala and uncle Totaram were returning home from a wedding, they said.

Pushpendra and Shakuntala had gone to Sahaswan to attend the wedding. They were returning home along with Totaram when a tractor hit their motorcycle near Bitarai Morh, the police said. All three of them fell on the road. Shakuntala and Totaram died on the spot, they said.

A case has been registered in the matter, the police said. —PTI