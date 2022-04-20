Two Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Overturns

Barabanki: Two persons and 20 others severely injured when a bus heading to Delhi overturned in Ramsanehi area at Lucknow-Delhi highway here on Sunday.

Police sources here said that a speeding bus, which was coming from Bihar and heading towards Delhi, turned turtle in Ramsanehi area early on Sunday morning, killing two persons on the spot, injuring 20 others severely.

Injured were rushed to the district hospital from where four of them were referred to Lucknow trauma center. The condition of three of them was stated to be critical and they were under intensive care unit.

Police said that identity of deceased was not ascertained yet. Traffic was cleared on the route after few hours, they added. UNI