Two judges cannot decide same-sex marriage: Sushil Modi in RS

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sushil Kumar Modi, a Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, expressed his opposition to same-sex marriage on Monday, claiming that it will "shred" the fragile fabric of society.

Such societal issues cannot be decided by two judges at once. He argued during Zero Hour in the upper house that a discussion in Parliament and society would be preferable.

He claimed that some liberals blindly follow Western culture.

The Supreme Court is deliberating on the issue and has asked the Centre for its response.

The Top court gave notice on a plea filed by a same-sex couple on Wednesday asking for India's courts to recognise their union.

On the plea, a panel presided over by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud gave notice.

"The present petition has been filed praying that this court may be pleased to issue a declaration to the effect that the persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community have the same right to marriage as their heterosexual counterparts and a denial, as a result, is in violation of the rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of Part III of the Constitution of India, and upheld in numerous judgements of the Supreme Court, including," the plea, made through attorney Nupur Kumar, stated.

