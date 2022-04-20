Two Indians arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying Indian currency

Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals have been arrested in southern Nepal''s Bara district on charges of illegally possessing banned Indian currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination amounting to Rs 25.35 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The two identified as Chandrasekhar Prasad, 35 and Sanjaya Kumar, 38 were nabbed from Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City of Bara district.

The police recovered the money from a bag inside a container of their motorcycle during a security checking, according to police. PTI

