Two Indian shooters test positive at Delhi World Cup

New Delhi: Two Indian shooters competing in the ongoing World Cup here have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been put in isolation leaving their participation in doubt.

"Since the two leading shooters have tested positive for the virus, they have been put in isolation," said a national level coach on condition of anonymity.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had fielded a big contingent of 57 shooters including 15 Tokyo Olympic Games quota winners to compete in the event being held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

"Some people are not following social distancing norms at the official team hotel. Moreover, private functions are being organised at the same hotel. There are good chances of breach of bio-bubble that has been set up for the shooters participating in the World Cup," said a coach associated with the Indian team.

On Thursday, a leading rifle shooter from Europe had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital. He is already out of the World Cup.



As many as 300 shooters from more than 40 nations are participating in the World Cup that is being held in all the three disciplines— rifle, pistol and shotgun.

On Friday, Anjum Moudgil qualified for the women's 10 metres air rifle final while Divyansh Singh Panwar and Arjun Babuta advanced to the final of the men's 10 metres air rifle event.

—IANS