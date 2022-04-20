Two Indian medical students stabbed to death in Ukraine, 1 injured

New Delhi: Two Indian students at a medical college in Ukraine were stabbed to death while another sustained injuries in the attack. Those who died in the Sunday attack allegedly carried out by three Ukrainian nationals have been identified as Pranav Shaindilya from Muzaffarnagar and Ankur Singh from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Indrajeet Singh Chauhan, hailing from Agra, was also stabbed and was recuperating in a hospital. "In an unfortunate event, three Indian students in Uzhgorod Medical College (Ukraine) were stabbed by three Ukrainian nationals at around 3 AM in the morning of Sunday, April 10," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup. Shaindilya was a third year student while Singh was a fourth year student at the college. "Based on his (Chauhan) statement, the police apprehended the Ukrainian nationals who were trying to cross the Ukrainian border. Passports/documents of the three Indian students and blood-stained knife were reportedly recovered from the Ukrainian nationals," the MEA spokesman said. He said Indian Embassy in Kiev was informed of the incident around 11 AM yesterday and it has been trying to ascertain the facts from the police, the University authorities and other local contacts. "The Embassy has spoken to the families of the two deceased students. All necessary actions are being taken to complete the formalities for sending the two bodies to India. The Embassy is also taking up the matter related to safety of Indian students strongly with the Foreign Office of Ukraine," said Swarup.