Two Indian-Americans appointed to key Republican positions

Washington: Two Indian-Americans have been appointed to key positions in the Republican party with the mandate to involve community leaders within the party fold. Niraj Antani, a Ohio State legislature, and Janak Joshi, a Colorado State legislature, were yesterday appointed to the board of the 2015?2016 Future Majority Project of the Republican Party. The Board is chaired by T W Shannon, Chair, former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. According to a media release, the Future Majority Project seeks to recruit, train and elect Republican candidates from diverse communities on the state level who better represent the full diversity of America. In 2013-2014, FMP recruited hundreds of new candidates and elected 43 new leaders to office. With this cycle, FMP aims to recruit 250 new, diverse candidates and see 50 of those candidates appointed or elected to office. "As someone who has served in the trenches of state government, I understand the importance of recruiting the right candidates with the right message in every district and state across the country," said Shannon. IANS