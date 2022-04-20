Two IIT-Madras Professors chosen for DST's Swarnajayanti fellowship

Chennai: Two faculty from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) have been selected for the prestigious 'Swarnajayanti Fellowship' awards for 2019-20 by the Department of Science and Technology (DST). Prof Prabhu Rajagopal and Dr P Anbarasan of IIT-M are among the only 21 researchers in India to receive this recognition and given support to pursue basic research in the frontier areas of Science and Technology, a release from IIT-M said on Monday. Prof Prabhu Rajagopal, Department of Mechanical Engineering, was selected under 'Engineering Science' discipline, while Dr Anbarasan, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, was selected under 'Chemical Science' discipline. Under this scheme, a select number of young scientists with proven track record, are provided special assistance and support to enable them to pursue basic research in frontier areas of science and technology.

