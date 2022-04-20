Two held with 1,727 kg cannabis worth Rs 8 cr in MP: UP STF

Noida: Two men were arrested while allegedly transporting 1,727 kg cannabis in Madhya Pradesh''s Agar Malwa district on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) said.

The action was carried out around 12.30 pm by a team of the local Madhya Pradesh Police and the Noida unit of the STF, the agency said.

"Two men were arrested and a container truck impounded which had a secret cavity in which the contraband was stored," Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said.

"As much as 1,727 kg of illegal cannabis pegged worth approximately Rs 8 crore has been seized," he added.

The arrest was made in Susner town of the Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh. The accused held have been identified as Shubham Tyagi and Lokesh Singh, both natives of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, the STF said.

The truck impounded is registered in Ghaziabad.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the agency said. —PTI