Two held over involvement in CoWIN data 'leak' case

New Delhi: Officials announced on Thursday that they had arrested a man from Bihar and his little sibling in connection with the alleged data leak from the CoWIN platform. They claim that the man utilised the messaging software Telegram to spread the news. A police officer stated that the suspect was apprehended through the use of technological surveillance in his Patna home. His mum, who is a nurse, is being questioned as well.

According to him, the suspect gained access to his mother's CoWin account and stole the information of other people from Bihar. The accused hacked the system, built a bot, and disseminated it throughout social media, according to preliminary inquiry. Police said he has also denied selling the information to third parties.

The official stated that the suspect had no hidden agenda. His mother is also being questioned due to suspicions that she helped him.—Inputs from Agencies