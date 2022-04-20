Two held in Vijayawada for black marketing of fake Remdesivir injections

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country leading to an increased demand for life-saving antiviral drugs, Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two people and seized fake Remdesivir injections from their possession.

As per Vijayawada city police Commissioner B Srinuvasulu, the accused--Bhanu Pratap and Veerababu-- were doing black marketing of fake injections.

"Bhanu Pratap is working as duty Doctor at a famous private hospital in Mangalagiri town. He bought four fake Remdesivir injections from one Pawan of Hyderabad for Rs 52,000. He sold two of them to P Veerababu, a medical representative from Vijayawada at the rate of Rs 27,000 each. Veerababu tried to sell them to individuals at the rate of Rs 36,000 each," said the Commissioner.

He added that the task force of the Vijayawada police got credible information in this case and arrested Bhanu Pratap and Veerababu.

"We handed over the accused to Bhavanipuram police station cops for further investigation. Another accused Pawan from Hyderabad is still at large. Police are investigating the matter," Srinuvasulu added. (ANI)