    Two held in Himachal; 337 grams heroin seized

    April20/ 2022


    Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police have seized 337 grams heroin, valued at Rs 1 crore, from two residents of Haryana's Ambala in the hill state's Mandi district, officials said on Monday.

    The duo was travelling towards Mandi town from Ambala in Haryana in a car when a police team intercepted them and recovered the drugs from their possession.

    Police claimed it was one the biggest catches in the state.

    Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri told the media that an investigation into the case was underway.

    —IANS

