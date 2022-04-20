Two Held In Delhi By Uttarakhand STF For Duping Dehradun Resident Of Rs 29 Lakhs

Two persons were arrested from New Delhi for allegedly duping a Dehradun-resident of Rs 29 lakhs, said Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday.According to STF, the accused duped the Dehradun-resident on the pretext of an insurance policy.The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Vijender Kumar.During the raid, the STF recovered 11 mobile phones, three ATM cards, a Point of Sale (POS) machine and other electronic gadgets.Further investigation is underway in the case. —ANI