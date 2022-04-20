Two held for killing monkeys

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): Two carpet exporters have been arrested for allegedly shooting dead two monkeys in Fattupur under City Kotwali police station area.

An FIR in this connection was lodged by Forest Ranger Richesh Kumar Mishra and arrested persons are Buland Ansari and his brother Mohsin Ansari.

The incident took place on Saturday in the premises of Eastern Carpets on Station Road, which is owned by the Ansari brothers.

According to eyewitnesses, one monkey was shot dead on Friday night and the other on Saturday.

Mishra said that some locals made a video of the incident and posted it on social media after which the police and the forest department team reached the spot.

Further action is being taken, Mishra said.

—IANS