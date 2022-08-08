Two held for harassing Delhi bizman over unpaid debt

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two people for threatening and wrongfully restraining and harassing a 45-year-old man for not paying a debt of Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Rohit Ahlawat and Mohit Ahlawat.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the complainant Shobhit Agarwal came to the Barakhamba Road police station on his own and reported that he runs a company which deals in trading of PVC rasins.

Agarwal told police that off late, he was facing financial crunch and had taken Rs 20 lakhs as loan in the month of December 2021 from the accused people.

"He mentioned that on August 6, the accused came to his office and threatened him for repayment of remaining loan amount after which he paid the same amount to them. Aggarwal alleged that he was wrongfully restrained and kept under fear for payment of the money," the DCP said.

Aggarwal was then medically examined and accordingly, on the basis of his complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of law.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said during investigation, they arrested the two accused persons allegedly responsible for the offence.

Further investigation is in process, the official added.—IANS