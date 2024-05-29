Two held for distributing videos of Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual abuse of women

The videos, purportedly showing sexual abuse of women by the JD(S) leader, were circulated via pen drives.

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team, probing allegations of sexual abuse involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna arrested two people on Tuesday for allegedly circulating pen drives containing explicit videos of the said abuse of several women allegedly perpetrated by the JD(S) leader.

According to police sources, the two persons identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan as per news agency ANI, were arrested when they came to the High Court. The SIT sleuths picked them up and took them for interrogation.

They had allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos showing women being sexually assaulted, allegedly by Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

The videos had been making the rounds on social media, and the state government formed the SIT on April 28 to probe the case after the Karnataka State Commission for Women wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a probe into the charges.



The 33-year-old Prajwal, who is the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, reportedly left the country on April 27, a day after polling, and has skipped the SIT summons to appear before it.



Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice and a court has served an arrest warrant against the "absconding" MP.



A video surfaced on Monday where Prajwal said he would appear before the SIT on May 31.



Reacting to it, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra said he welcomes Prajwal’s decision to return to India and cooperate with the investigation.



"All I want to say is, without discussing much about right or wrong... you are a public representative, you must face it (probe) boldly. Several doubts have emerged in the last one-and-a-half years. Prajwal has to put an end to it and has to join the investigation. He has also agreed to appear before the Special Investigation Team. I welcome it", Vijayendra said.

