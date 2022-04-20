Two Held For Attempting To Rape 35-Year-Old Cancer Patient

Kendrapara: Two persons who allegedly attempted to rape a woman were arrested by police on Friday in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

The 35-year-old woman, a cervical cancer patient, was observing a fasting ritual at the Shiva temple premises in Keredagada village to get cured of the disease on Wednesday night when three miscreants finding her alone tried to rape her, police said on Friday.

However, as the woman shouted for help, the accused persons fled from the spot, said Inspector, Rajnagar police station, Tapan Kumar Nayak.

Two of the accused persons have been arrested while another man is absconding, the inspector added.

—PTI