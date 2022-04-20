Two Held By UP STF, CBI For Murdering In Noida Two Years Ago

Lucknow: A joint team of Special Task Force (Uttar Pradesh) and Central Bureau of Investigation have arrested two person, who were absconding after committing a murder while car-jacking in Noida two years ago. Later on, the CBI had also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakhs for their arrest. The arrested were identified as Shashank Jadaun and Manoj Kumar, both of them were from Ghaziabad. Police also recovered a Honda Accord car with a fake number plate from them. As per reports, software engineer Ankit Chauhan was gunned down and his Fortuner car was looted on a bypass in Sector 49 police station area of Noida during daytime on April 13, 2015. According to an eye witnesses, the Chauhan's car was stopped by three persons who had deboarded from a Honda Accord car. After the preliminary investigation, the case was handed over to the CBI. During the probe CBI came to know that the registration number of the vehicle had an eerie similarity with a similar car which was used in crime and while investigation it was revealed that the car was sold to Shashank Jadaun. While verifying the sale documents it was established that the same car was used with a changed number plate. After thorough surveillance, the joint team of STF and CBI arrested Shashank Jadaun and Manoj Kumar from Dhaula Kuan area of Delhi as they drove from Jaipur last night. On the fateful day, Jadaun along with Pankaj and Manoj Kumar intercepted the Fortuner SUV of techie Ankit Chauhan on a bypass road and when Chauhan resisted, Jadaun shot him from close range before making off. During the investigation, Pankaj died of kidney failure at a hospital in Ghaziabad. As per the information provided by the arrested duo, the Honda Accord sedan was also recovered.





UNI