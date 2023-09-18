    Menu
    Two held at Bengaluru Airport with e-cigarettes worth Rs 15.9 L

    Pankaj Sharma
    September18/ 2023
    New Delhi: The Bengaluru Customs officials have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling 1,590 packets of e-cigarettes worth Rs 15.9 lakh, an official said on Monday.

    A senior Customs official said that the accused, who arrived at Bengaluru Airport by Malaysian Airline, were held on the basis of profiling.

    “They were attempting to smuggle 1590 packets of e-cigarettes worth Rs 15.9 lakh. Both have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,” he added.

    Further investigations into the matter are on.

    —IANS

