Two group leaders arrested in Delhi's Tis Hazari firing case

New Delhi: An official said on Friday that the leaders of the two groups that were involved in the firing incident at the Tis Hazari court complex have been arrested.

The lawyers were named as Manish Sharma, Vice president of the Delhi Bar Association, and Lalit Sharma. A senior police official said that they will be produced before the court later in the day to seek police custody.

Aman Singh, Ravi Gupta, and Sachin Sangwan, the three members of the groups of lawyers involved in the firing at Tis Hazri court, were ordered to spend four days in police remand on Thursday.

On July 5, two groups of lawyers clashed and opened fire at the Tis Hazari Courts. Videos of the incident, which show a man in a white shirt and black trousers firing into the air while others throw stones and wooden planks, have gone viral on social media.

The involved parties, predominantly in lawyer's attire, could be seen brandishing sticks and engaging in verbal confrontation. Another video shows bullet casings strewn about the area that was the scene of the gunfire.

As per the police, the fight broke out between the bar association's secretary Atul Sharma and senior vice-president Manish Sharma over some personal enmity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a nightlong operation was conducted by the team of Subzi Mandi police station supported by Operation Cell of North district following the fire incident at Tis Hazari.

"The teams followed available inputs and took technical assistance and carried out search operations in Bhalswa, Swaroop Nagar, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh and Vikaspuri areas and succeeded in apprehending Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta," said the DCP.

"They belong to a rival group of bar association office-bearers. From their possession, three country-made firearms, four live cartridges and two cars have been seized," said the DCP.

According to the official, all of the lawyers involved in the disruption at the Tis Hazari court have been identified, and different teams have set out to arrest them.

Meanwhile, Manish and Lalit's enrollment for the Delhi Bar Council has been suspended.—Inputs from Agencies