Two Goa boys conduct several robberies to celebrate birthday

New Delhi (The Hawk): Two bike-riding youths were apprehended by police in the Dwarka neighbourhood on Thursday, an official said. The lads planned to throw a birthday party in Goa and committed a number of robberies in the national capital.

The suspects have been identified as Bobby, a resident of Sainik Enclave in Vikas Nagar, and Rohit, a resident of Rohini.

According to the police, the pair was also discovered to be engaged in ten stealing, snatching, and Arms Act offences that had been reported throughout the city.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), on Wednesday, a robbery was reported at the Mohan Garden police station. The complainant stated that he was on his way to have his washing machine repaired in the morning at Rama Park road when two boys on a bike stopped him near Tin wala School and stole his phone.

The DCP stated that an inquiry was started after a case was filed under sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grave hurt), and 34 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

"A police crew went to the scene of the event and looked over the CCTV footage of the area. Secret informers were also placed in the region to gather intelligence and information about such active criminals in the area, according to a study of the CCTV footage "the official stated.

"A trap was set near Ganda Nala Road in the Mohan Garden area based on technical and manual observation. After some time, two bike riders were sighted travelling in the direction of Dwarka Mor; however, when they spotted the police, they attempted to flee but were caught ""DCP," he stated.

The officer stated that the bike they were riding was the identical one that was used in the heist and added that when being frisked, three mobile phones and one button-activated dagger were also found in their hands.

"They admitted to their involvement in the theft of the mobile phone during questioning. Later, one more stolen scooter was found in Vikas Nagar in Uttam Nagar at their request, according to interrogation and their disclosure statement "In addition, they intended to celebrate Bobby's birthday in Goa, the DCP stated.

