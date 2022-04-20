Two Girls Drown In Ganga In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Two teenage girls, who had gone for a swim in the Ganga on Saturday, drowned in river at Nehra Ghat, under Nawabganj police station in Prayagraj district.

Sapna (14) and Neha (23) were cousins.

Nawabganj station house officer (SHO), Suresh Singh, said that the two sisters were accompanied by their mother. While the three were taking bath in the river, the girls waded into the deep water and started drowning.

When they cried for help, a local youth, who was also bathing at a distance rushed towards them and managed to save the mother.

However, by the time he jumped again in the river to save the two girls, they drowned in the strong currents of the river.

"On getting the news, we immediately rushed to the spot and helped in the rescue operations. Expert divers of Jal police were called in who flushed out the bodies of the drowned girls. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem", said the SHO.








