Two from UP killed in Dehradun road crash

Dehradun: Two persons from Uttar Pradesh died on the spot when a truck hit their motorcycle in Clement Town area here on Tuesday, police said.

The head-on collision between the two vehicles took place at a turn near Asharodi, they said.

The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Jatin, a resident of Manduwala in Saharanpur district, and 30-year-old Sandip Kumar from Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. The truck has been impounded and a search launched to trace the driver, they said. —PTI