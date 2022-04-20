    Menu
    Two from UP killed in Dehradun road crash

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Two persons from Uttar Pradesh died on the spot when a truck hit their motorcycle in Clement Town area here on Tuesday, police said.

    The head-on collision between the two vehicles took place at a turn near Asharodi, they said.

    The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Jatin, a resident of Manduwala in Saharanpur district, and 30-year-old Sandip Kumar from Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

    The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. The truck has been impounded and a search launched to trace the driver, they said. —PTI

