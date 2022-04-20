Two former JD-U legislators set to join RJD

Patna: Two former MLAs of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United have announced that they will join the Rashtriya Janata Dal.





Manjeet Singh, who was one of the youth leaders closest to Nitish Kumar, announced that he will join the RJD on July 3.





Maheshwar Singh also announced he would join the RJD.





Manjeet Singh had recently met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in former CM Rabri Devi's residence.





Manjeet Singh and Maheshwar Singh were MLAs in the past but the JD-U had denied tickets to them in 2020 Assembly election with their seats going to the BJP as per the coalition pact. Both of them had contested the election as Independent candidates but lost.





However, Manjeet Singh cut the vote share of BJP and its candidate was defeated by the RJD candidate.





Since the formation of a coalition government comprising four political parties, the RJD claims that they are in contact with several leaders of the JD-U and Nitish Kumar government may fall soon. On the other hand, the JD-U and the BJP are also claiming the same in a bid to weaken the RJD.





--IANS



