Two Former AMU Students Externed From District For 6 Months

Aligarh: Two former students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been externed from the district for a period of six months by the district administration.

The two former students are Nadeem Ansari, former AMU Students Union president, and Mohammad Aamir.

Aligarh District Magistrate, C.B. Singh, said that the two have been expelled from Aligarh for a period of six months, as they have become a threat to the general public due to their criminal activities. A case under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act, 1970, was undergoing in the Additional District Magistrate (city) court, which has ordered their expulsion.

According to an administrative official, Ansari was booked four times under various sections of IPC in three consecutive years in 2017, 2018, and 2019, which comes under the category of habitual criminal.

Similarly, Aamir was booked for three consecutive years under various sections of IPC including attempt to murder in the years 2015, 2016 and 2017. Singh said that the district administration is committed to ensuring continuous strict action against people with criminal backgrounds. Therefore, similar action will be taken in the future against the mafia and criminals under the Goonda Act, besides considering their expulsion from the district. --IANS