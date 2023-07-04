Two Farmers Shot Dead

Sultanpur: Two farmers were shot dead by assailants in Marui Krishnadaspur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district over old enmity, police said.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said that the deceased were identified as Dharmraj Maurya ,60, and Vijay Kumar Rajbhar, 45.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the farmers were working on their agricultural land.

The wounded were rushed to a community health centre where doctors declared them brought dead.

No arrests have been made in this connection yet, the SP added. —IANS