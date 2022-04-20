Two Farmers Killed After Being Crushed By Tractor In UP

Bulandshahr: Two farmers were killed after a tractor crushed them in the Pahasu area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Police here said that after taking the tractor driver into custody, both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Rinku and Ashok Kumar, residents of Ajnara village in the Shikarpur area, had come to deliver sugarcane to a private sector sugar mill after loading the sugarcane in a tractor-trolley.

There was a long queue of their tractor-trolley and other vehicles outside the mill gate. Both Rinku and Ashok were also waiting in the queue but when their turn did not come till late night, they slept under their vehicle.

Meanwhile, the tractor behind their vehicle moved his tractor forward as he did not know that someone was sleeping under the vehicle in front of him.

As soon as the tractor moved forward, both the farmers were crushed under it. Upon hearing the screams, the mill employees and other people gathered on the spot while the cops also arrived. Both the farmers were rushed to Khurja for treatment where the doctors declared them as brought dead. UNI