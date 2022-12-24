Two extortionists detained in Delhi for kidnapping a man

New Delhi (The Hawk): Two extortionists who kidnapped a 30-year-old man from the nation's capital and demanded a ransom have been detained by Delhi Police, an official said on Saturday.

The suspects have been named as Manpreet from Palwal and Dharmender, a resident of Hathin in the Haryana town of Palwal.

Amrutha Guguloth, the deputy commissioner of police for the east, reported that a woman reported her husband Parth missing on Thursday morning.

"She also informed the police that she had got a phone call from a man named Dharmendra, who was also Parth's acquaintance, demanding a ransom of one lakh rupees in exchange for the release of her husband. She sent the kidnappers Rs 10,000, but they refused to let him go. They demanded additional funds as a ransom "the officer claimed.

"It was discovered during the investigation that the victim had been held hostage in Mewat, Haryana. A police squad was then dispatched to carry out raids. Dharmender and his friend Manvender were captured after multiple raids, and the hostage was freed "the officer stated.

According to the official, Dharmender, who was employed as a lab technician at New Krishna Hospital in Nuh, kept Parth Gupta in his room there.

When questioned, it emerged that Dharmender and Parth Gupta had met through a mutual friend.

"Dharmender learned that Parth was leading a lavish lifestyle and might be well-off. He planned to extort money from Parth with the help of his pals Alam and Munna, both of whom had criminal records "the officer claimed.

Parth was scheduled to attend a business meeting in Palwal, where, according to the plan, he was then kidnapped and held captive.

The official stated, "He was brought to the fields of Mewat where he was abused and made to call his wife for ransom."

Police reported that a manhunt has been started to find two further suspects, Dal Chand and Alam, both of whom are district residents and are still at large.

(Inputs from Agencies)