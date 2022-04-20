Two Dreaded Criminals Gunned Down In Barabanki

Barabanki: Two dreaded criminals carrying reward of Rs 50,000 each on their head, were gunned down during an encounter with police in Ramnagar area here on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Mushir of Barely and Ibrahim. Both were the members of Bawariya gang, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) BP Srivastava here said that during routine patrolling police team intercepted two motorbike-borne suspects near Chirota bridge in Ramnagar area at around 0230 hrs on Saturday. But the criminals tried to escape after firing on police team in which Tikaitnagar police station in-charge KK Misra, one sub-inspector and constable were injured.

In retaliatory firing, both criminals were injured, Mr Srivastava said adding that injured criminals were rushed to the Ramnagar Health Center where they succumbed to their injuries.

SP further said that over 18 criminal cases under loot, dacoity and murder charges were registered against them in several police stations and reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on their arrest.

Injured policemen were shifted to district hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger. UNI