Two Dreaded Criminals Arrested After Encounter In Etawah

Etawah: Two dreaded criminals were arrested after encounter with police in Vaidpura area, police said here on Sunday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said here acting on a tip-off, police team intercepted two car-borne suspects during vehicle checking drive near Chhimara crossing late on Saturday night but instead of stopping, they opened fire on police.

In retaliatory firing both criminals were injured.They have been identified as Gaurav Yadav and Aman. Two country-made pistols, some cartridges and a looted car were recovered from them. The injured were rushed to a district hospital.

Several criminal cases of loot, kidnapping, murder and attempt to murder were registered against them in police stations of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and a reward of Rs 25,000 each was announced on their arrest. One other member of their gang, Monu was arrested earlier in joint operation of Etawah and Haryana police. SSP has announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for the team which arrested them. UNI