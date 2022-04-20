Two Die After Drinking Liquor In UP's Firozabad

Firozabad: Two men died in Uttar Pradesh''s Firozabad district on Tuesday morning allegedly after consuming liquor, police said on Tuesday.

The victims, Navi Chand (30) and Sanjay Yadav (32), both residents of Sheikhpura, were relatives, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said.

They had consumed liquor on Monday evening, after which their condition started deteriorating, the SP said. Their family members said the two died due to heart attack, according to Kumar.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the case, the SP said. District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said the matter is being probed by the sub-divisional magistrate, and the excise department has also been roped in. —PTI