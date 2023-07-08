Two die after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar

Patna: Two people in the East Champaran area of Bihar have passed away after consuming spurious alcohol.

The deceased have been named as Gauri Shankar Ram, a former Army jawan from the Ghograha Barriya village, and Umesh Patel, a resident of the nearby town of Dhawahi.

“Gauri Shankar was my uncle. He consumed liquor on Friday and complained of stomach ache and vomiting. We admitted him to the hospital where he died on Friday night," said a relative of the deceased.

Umesh Patel also died after consuming liquor on Friday; he was taken to a private hospital, where he passed away.

“We have received information about two deaths. We have constituted a team headed by ASP Shree Raj to investigate the matter. Raids are on to nab the suppliers of spurious liquor,” said Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP of Motihari (East Champaran).—Inputs from Agencies